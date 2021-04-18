Robert Secoy (1947-2021)

The love of Susan Secoy’s life, Robert E. Secoy, 74, of Defiance, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on April 14, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center following an extended battle with leukemia.

He was born on March 6, 1947, to Edwin and Zita (Moore) Secoy in Athens, Ohio. He married Susan Newsom on Sept. 14, 1969, and they welcome their son, Randall E., in 1971.

Together, Bob and Sue hosted multiple exchange students from Denmark, Finland, France, Spain and Norway through the years. They kept in touch with the students and can claim eight exchange grandchildren.

Bob was a city policeman for the cities of Athens, Marietta and Bryan, as well as working for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. He then became an investigator for the prosecutor’s office in Bryan and then was an investigator of the Defiance County Coroner’s Office.

He was the president and lieutenant governor of the Bryan Kiwanis. Bob was a member of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Mason of Ohio, Lodge No. 215. He served as a member of the Shrine, holding the office of potentate, Northwest Shrine, Legion of Honor, American Legion of Bryan and West Unity and Legion 40-8.

Robert is survived by his loving spouse of 51 years, Sue, and his son, Randy Secoy of Canal Winchester, Ohio. Also surviving are his precious, beautiful granddaughters, Elizabeth Secoy and Emily Secoy, as well as an awesome great-grandson, Cameron Secoy. Bob leaves behind one sister, Deanna (Paul) Jellison of Wilmington, Ohio; 17 nieces and nephews; and 21 great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Kenneth Secoy; and sister, Donna Masters.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Sonrise Church, corner of U.S. 127 and Ohio 249, Ney, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. with the Revs. James and Tonya Kelly officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services.

Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist with the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Shriners Hospital for Children. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.