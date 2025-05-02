Eloise Barnhart (1931 – 2025)

(1949 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Eloise Mae Barnhart, age 93, of Montpelier, OH, died on May 1, 2025, trusting in the Lord Jesus Christ. She lived by the grace of the Lord for her salvation from sin.

She was born August 16, 1931, in Montpelier to Robert and Ethel (Creek) Burcham. She was a 1949 graduate of Montpelier High School and on December 17, 1950, she married Richard J. Barnhart, who preceded her in death on February 28, 2025.

Eloise was a hard-working partner in the family farm operation, always tending to livestock, gardening, feeding many field hands over the years as well as nurturing her six children and fostering a love for music in her children.

She was a member of the Stryker United Brethren in Christ Church, where she served teaching all ages about the message of the Gospel of Christ.

Eloise was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, her parents, son David N. Barnhart and brother Richard E. Burcham, Sr.

She is survived by five children: Cynthia (Steven) John of Tulsa, OK, Alan Barnhart of Montpelier, Carol (Douglas) Sarver of Dayton, OH, Roberta (Scott) Dye and Emily (Troy) Altaffer both of Montpelier and brother-in-law Gary Barnhart of Naples, FL. Eloise was very proud of her 12 grandchildren, Christopher (Elizabeth) John, Stephanie John, Joanna (David) Bates, Nathan (Emily) Sarver, Aaron (Chelsea) Sarver, Miriam Sarver, Lydia (Zachary) Stout, Devin (Sara) Dye, Lauren (Wesly) Rickenberg, Ashley (John) Rathke, Adam (Taylor) Altaffer, and Allison (Will) Summers, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Sunday, May 4, 2025 from 1-4 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. The family will also receive friends from 10-11 am at the Stryker United Brethren in Christ Church on Monday with services to follow at 11 am with Pastors Nick Woodall and Douglas Sarver officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

If desired, memorial contributions in honor of Eloise Barnhart can be made to LifeWise Academy Montpelier or Stryker United Brethren in Christ Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com