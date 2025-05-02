David “Dave” Hancock (1953 – 2025)

(Owner / Operator Of Hancock Excavating)

David R. “Dave” Hancock, 71 years of Stryker, passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Promedica Toledo Hospital.

Dave was born on October 11, 1953, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Harvey and Donna (Close) Hancock.

He was a 1971 graduate of Stryker High School. He married Nancy J. Gotshall on June 5, 1971, in Bryan, and she survives. Dave was the owner/operator of Hancock Excavating for over 45 years, retiring in 2018.

He attended St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan. Dave enjoyed being outside. He and Nancy enjoyed fishing. Dave absolutely loved to follow his grandchildren and all their academic and athletic events.

Surviving is his wife Nancy of Stryker; two daughters, Christina Dean of Bryan and Laura (Kyle) Roth of Delaware, Ohio; six grandchildren, Brandon (Claire) Dean, Zachary (Erin Connolly) Dean, Austin Dean, Mara Roth, Hayden Roth and Blake Roth; brother, Joe (Bev) Hancock of Stryker; one sister, Sandy (Kent) Stratton of Bryan; sister-in-law, Teresa Hancock of Stryker; brothers-in-law, DeWayne (Barb) Gotshall of Angola, Indiana and Dave Herman of West Chester, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill Hancock, and Steve Hancock; son-in-law, Scott Dean; sisters-in-law, Patty Herman, and Barb Hancock; one brother-in-law, Albert Gotshall.

Visitation for David R. Hancock will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, where a Prayer Services will be held at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday evening. Funeral services for Dave will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 Portland Street, Bryan with Father Andrew Wellmann, and Deacon Steve St. John officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick Catholic School, or the Fresenius Kidney Care Regional Dialysis Center of Williams County.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com