Elwood Graber (1924-2020)

Elwood Graber, 96, died November 8, 2020 of kidney failure at the home of his daughter in Goshen Indiana. He was born in Stryker, Ohio to Guy and Ida (Liechty) Graber on May 27, 1924 and lived there most of his life, moving to Greencroft Retirement Community (Goshen, Indiana) in 2017.

He married his college sweetheart Joyce Long in 1952 after waiting for her to finish nurses’ training. During his life he got to do many things he loved. He especially loved singing, including solos, in quartets and choirs and on worship teams.

He graduated from Stryker Public Schools, (Stryker, Ohio) and from Goshen College, (Goshen, Indiana) with a BA degree in chemistry. He spent more than 20 years teaching science at Stryker High School. He enjoyed teaching youth, including his own children and was active in many school activities.

He farmed the family farm for 40 years, enjoying the planting and harvesting of crops and riding his horse with his dog following close behind.

Church was the center of his life. He accepted Jesus as his Savior in his youth and was a member of Lockport Mennonite Church (Stryker, Ohio) all his life. He taught the youth, participated in music and was an elder.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years and 7 children and their spouses who lovingly cared for him these last months of his life: Julia (Larry) Gautsche, Jane (Tim) Short, Marilyn (Pete Miller) Graber, all of Goshen Indiana, Doug (Dawn) Graber, Sarasota, Florida, Dawn (Anne Schmauss) Graber, Albuquerque New Mexico, Joe (Karen) Graber, Stryker Ohio, and Dan (Micky) Graber, Alabaster, Alabama. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and their spouses, 10 great-grandchildren, and a sister Donna (Eugene) Diller, Hesston Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law Daryl Long.

Due to COVID there will be a private family burial service at Lockport Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio on November 14 and a Zoom memorial service for friends and family November 20. Memorial contributions may be given to Stryker Schools Foundation, Lockport Mennonite Church, Stryker Ohio, or Goshen Homecare and Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.ShortFuneralHome.com