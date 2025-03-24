Emryn Moore (Infant)

With hearts full of love and sorrow, we announce the passing of our precious, pretty girl, Emryn Leigh Moore, who was born into the arms of angels on March 21, 2025.

Though her time with us was brief, Emryn’s presence filled our lives with immeasurable love, hope, and joy.

She was a beautiful light, a tiny soul who made a profound impact in the short time she was here. Emryn was deeply cherished by her parents, Logan Moore and Makayla McDaniel, who will forever hold her in their hearts.

She is also lovingly remembered by her paternal grandparents, Adam and Kristen Moore; maternal grandparents, Theodore McDaniel and Christina Hepker; uncle, Devin McDaniel; aunt, Payshince McDaniel; and aunt, Kaylee Moore, who will always treasure the love she brought into their lives. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Olivia Moore; great-grandpa, Jerry Betkey; great-grandpa, Robert Wiebeck; and great-grandma, Bobbie McDaniel.

Though we must say goodbye too soon, we find comfort in knowing that Emryn is wrapped in love and peace, watching over us as our little guardian angel. Her memory will live on in every gentle breeze, every star that shines, and every moment of love shared in her honor.

A committal service to remember Emryn’s life will be held at Winameg Cemetery on March 26, 2025, at 1pm. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore and McDaniel families.

Sweet Emryn, you were loved beyond measure, and though you are no longer in our arms, you will forever remain in our hearts. “There is no footprint so small that it does not leave an imprint on this world.”