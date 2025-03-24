Kenneth Lee (1937 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

Kenneth E. Lee, age 87 years, of Archbold, passed away early Saturday morning, March 22, 2025, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home.

Kenneth was born July 8, 1937, near Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, the son of Howard and Zelma (Rettig) Lee. Kenneth was a 1955 Graduate of Ridgeville High School.

He married Virginia Grieser on May 11, 1962. Kenneth worked all his life on his family farm, especially enjoying raising pigs and cattle. He was also very active in the church, where taught Sunday School for many years and served in leadership roles. Kenneth loved spending time with his family and taking time to travel with his wife. Later in life he became part of the Gideons International.

He is survived by wife of 62 years, Virginia; two children, Marla (Charles) Krueger of Jackson, MI and Everett (Alessandra) Lee of Archbold; three grandchildren, Kendra Myers (Spencer), Janessa Cohrs (Michael), and Giulia Lee; great-grandchildren, Easton, MaKenna and Nadia; brother-in-law, John Graber; and many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents; Howard and Zelma Lee (Rettig); sisters: Kathryn Graber and Ruthann (Harold) Schultz.

Services will be held on Thursday March 27th, 2025 at 1:30 PM at Fairlawn Chapel with Pastor Lance Wyse officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the chapel from 12:30-1:30 PM before the service.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be given to Gideons International.