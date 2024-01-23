Ernest Daggett (1946 – 2024)

(Former Bryan Resident)

Ernest Leon Daggett, 77 years of Kansas City, Kansas, and a former resident of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Advent Health Shawnee Mission Hospital, Merriam, Kansas.

Leon was born September 5, 1946, in Tennessee, the son of the late Ernest Otto and Mary Caroline (King) Daggett.

He was a graduate of Central High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana. He continued his education at the University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne, Indiana where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

Leon spent his entire career managing publicly owned utilities and supervising in areas of electric, water, gas, and wastewater. He was the General Manager of the Board of Public Utilities for Kansas City, Kansas.

He also served as the Director of Independence Power and Light. He was recognized for his work through the American Public Power Association (APPA) earning prestigious awards, including the APPA Donovan Individual Achievement Award and the APPA Harold Kramer-John Preston Personal Service Award.

Leon’s family was honored by the renaming of the Wilson Street Substation to the Daggett Substation. He was a participant of the Rotary Club and the Jaycees.

He was previously involved with the Kansas City, Kansas Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Directors of Donnelly College, Kansas City, Kansas.

He was committed to building a stronger community in the cities he worked in, especially Wyandotte County, Kansas City, Kansas. He enjoyed golfing and painting.

Leon loved being with his family and was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Leon is survived by his children, Kristina (Paul Windmann) Daggett of Kansas City, Kansas, Dr. Alicia Daggett also of Kansas City, Kansas, and David (Wendi) Daggett of Norfolk. Virginia; ten grandchildren, Charlie Windmann, Chase Windmann, Logan Meller, Michajah Johnson, John Daggett II, David Daggett II, Jessica Daggett, Kamryn Daggett, Kaylyn Daggett, and Garrett Daggett; and two great-grandchildren, Sophia Meller and Juliette Johnson; two brothers, Larry (Andrea) Daggett of Bryan and Charles (Melody) Daggett of Hamilton, Indiana, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Meller; two brothers, Paul Daggett, and John Daggett.

Visitation for Ernest Leon Daggett will be held Friday, January 26, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Leon will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

