Gary Davis (1965 – 2024)

Gary Lee Davis, age 58, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne following a lengthy illness.

Gary had worked as a saw operator at Sauder Woodworking before becoming disabled. He enjoyed going to car shows and races, watching NASCAR and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Gary was born on November 9, 1965 in Bryan, Ohio the son of Gary E. and Joan K. (Stevens) Davis. He was a 1984 graduate of Archbold High School.

Gary is survived by his son, Joshua Davis, of Montpelier; daughter, Lauren (Eric) Hepner, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Elizabeth, and Austin Davis; his parents, Gary and Joan Davis, of Bryan and brothers, Arthur “Artie” (Samantha) Davis, of Amherst, Ohio and Andrew “Andy” Davis, of West Unity. He was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Davis.

A celebration of life will be held for Gary on Friday, January 26, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Fresenius Kidney Care Regional Dialysis Center Of Williams County, 537 W High St, Bryan, OH 43506.