Ernest “Erny” Phipps (1953 – 2025)

(1971 Graduate Of Archbold High School)

Ernest Phipps age 71 of Peoria, Arizona passed away on March 29, 2025. He was born in Bryan, Ohio on July 28, 1953 to Paul and Ruth (Zehner) Phipps.

He graduated in 1971 from Archbold High School where he enjoyed being in the school plays and later in many theatrical productions throughout the United States.

Erny (Dale) was an avid reader, enjoyed playing scrabble, and loved spending time with family and friends. He was a veteran in the US Army where he proudly served.

He is survived by daughter Heidi (Brian) Hulbert, son Ryan Phipps, grandsons Matthew (Morgan) Hulbert and Andrew Hulbert, sister Cathy Hachtel, and brother-in-law Dan Balser. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Gwen Balser, brother Jeff Phipps, brother-in-law John Hachtel and nephew-in-law Grant Cuzzocrea.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.