Ernestina “Tina” Villanueva (1954-2021)

Ernestina “Tina” Villanueva, age 66, of Stryker, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 02, 2021 in the Community Hospital, Bryan, Ohio. Tina was born in Texas on September 01, 1954 to the late Ascencion Gonzales and Hilaria (Suarez) Rangel.

She was a graduate of Stryker High School and a member and worship leader at New Life Worship Center, Bryan, Ohio. Tina loved her church and her church family. She loved cooking and baking and was an excellent cook.

She loved going to her grandchildren Emanuel’s and Mateo’s meets and games and cheering them on. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Tina was full of love and joy. She was kind and helpful to all. She was a employee of Frozen Specialties, Inc. for over 40 years

Survivors include her children, Jazz Villanueva and Adam Villanueva. Two grandchildren, Emanuel and Mateo Villanueva. Former husband, Javier Villanueva. Her siblings, Pastor Elizabeth R. Perez, Elida Arredondo, Ruth R. Garza, Armando Rangel, Pastor Samuel Rangel and Dalila R. Munoz. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Pastors Ascencion G. and Hilaria S. Rangel, her siblings, Maria Flores, Dora Gonzales, Mauel G. Rangel and Seledina R. Delgado.

Public graveside funeral service and interment will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 09, 2021 in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines for facial coverings and social distancing will be required for all those attending the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be given at: www.grisierfh.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.

