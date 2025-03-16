Esther Jewell (1938 – 2025)

(1956 Graduate Of Edon High School)

Esther Irene Jewell, age 86, of Edon, Ohio passed away at her residence on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Esther was a 1956 graduate of Edon High School and worked at Edon State Bank for 53 years.

Esther was a member of Edon Church of Christ where she served as the organist for 57 years and Treasurer for over 40 years.

Esther was born on August 24, 1938, the daughter of Gerald J. and Ethel M. (Goshorn) Long. She married Ted L. Jewell on July 7, 1978 and he preceded her in death on January 11, 2004.

Esther is survived by her step-son, Randy (Linda) Jewell of Edgerton Ohio; step-daughter, Kim Jewell, of Bryan, Ohio; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Gary (Cheryl) Long of Edon, Ohio; sisters, Carolyn (James) Van De Voorde and Patricia (Melvin) Tingley of Edon, Ohio; sister-in-law, Carol Long and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted, and brother Wendel Long.

Visitation for Esther will be held on Sunday, March 16, 2025 from 1:00-5:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio and a hour prior to the service on Monday. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 11:00 am at the Edon Church of Christ, 101 Franklin Street, Edon, Ohio with Pastor Scott Chambers officiating. She will be laid to rest at Edon Cemetery next to her husband.

Memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice or Edon Church of Christ.