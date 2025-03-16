Dale Thatcher (1946 – 2025)

(Graduated From Swanton High School In 1965)

Dale E. Thatcher, age 79, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Swanton, Ohio, Friday morning, March 14, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family.

Dale was born on February 20, 1946, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Gerald (Bill) and Mabel (Osterhout) Thatcher.

Dale attended Delta High School through his sophomore year and graduated from Swanton High School in 1965. Shortly after graduating, he married Lorena Miller on June 26, 1965.

His journey led him to a fulfilling career, working for Dana and Crown Store Equipment before retiring from Sauder in 2011.

Throughout his life, Dale embodied dedication—not only in his professional pursuits but also in his fervent love for his family.

Dale was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swanton. He had a love for the outdoors; fishing, tinkering in his yard, and enjoyed bowling. Dale was most proud of his grandchildren, whom he supported tirelessly at various sporting events.

His enthusiastic cheers could be heard echoing through the stands, often accompanied by his famous shout, “Hit Somebody!” It was this blend of encouragement and playful teasing, particularly aimed at his daughters, that crafted his unique and cherished personality.

Dale loved drag racing, and relished driving his sporty red Dodge Charger, embodying the spirit of speed on four wheels. He also found joy in the intricate world of HO model railroading, with BooCoo Trains and then his family, a hobby that showcased his precision and creativeness.

An avid fan of the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers, as well as a devoted supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Dale’s loyalty to his teams was a vibrant part of his identity. In the past six years, he embraced supporting the Kansas City Chiefs, a heartfelt tribute that blossomed following the passing of his son, Timothy. Family was always at the forefront of Dale’s life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lorena, as well as their loving and devoted daughters, Tammy Thatcher and Carlotta Wiemken (Fiancé, Josh Smith). Dale’s legacy will continue to shine through his grandchildren: Justin Thatcher, Marissa (Josh) Wise, Andrew (Alexus) Wise, Dalton (Gretchen) Thatcher, Chelsea (Ken) Rash, Xavier, Xander and Katerina Wiemken, Olivia and Amelia Smith, along with 11 great-grandchildren. Dale is also survived by his sister, Sharon Thatcher and brother, Brad Thatcher, along with many nieces and nephews, as well as a host of grand-dogs and grand-cats that filled his home with joy.

Preceded in death by his parents and his two sons, Timothy and Thomas Thatcher, along with brothers Bob and Gary Thatcher, Dale leaves behind a love and memories that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him. He was a man of many passions, and a steadfast pillar of support for his family.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 19th from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 20th at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Pastor Dalton Rosa-Ruggieri officiating. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lorena Thatcher to create a college fund for his family and for funeral expenses.