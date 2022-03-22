Ethel Dooney (1927-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Ethel Dooney, 94, of Pioneer, passed away at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 26, 1927, in Paterson, New Jersey to the late William and Ethel (Taylor) Harriott.

She married Curtis B. Addington on December 11, 1950, in South Bend, Indiana; he preceded her in death on December 25, 1992. She then married Robert Dooney on August 26, 1995, in Pioneer, and he preceded her in death on October 31, 2006.

Survivors include four daughters, Linda L. (Thomas) Zechman of Piqua; Nancy S. (Brooks) Crofoot of South Bend, Indiana; Debra J. (Bradley) Sampson of Pioneer; and Cheryl A. Martinez of Pioneer. She is also survived by six granddaughters; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Harriot.

She was preceded in death by a brother, William Harriot.

Ethel was an accomplished and dedicated church organist and pianist. She served churches in that capacity wherever she lived, from Paterson, NJ, to Mishawaka, IN, to Pioneer, OH.

She played in churches from the time she was 15 years old until age 92. She could sit down at a piano and entertain everyone in the room playing her signature style of sacred music, with just a pinch of honky-tonk sprinkled in. She loved to serve her community.

She provided meals and visited wherever she lived. She had a passion for nature that was evident in her great care of flowers, birds, and wildlife. But she especially loved her family.

She was a homemaker in the early part of her adult life and then worked for 21 years until her retirement as a nurse’s aide at local nursing homes.

Her compassion for others and her diligence in all she did was publicly recognized when she was honored as the “Nurse Assistant of the Year” by Owens Technical College in June, 1991.

She was an avid knitter, an accomplished seamstress, and a great cook. She will be deeply missed by many, most especially her loving family.

Services honoring Ethel’s life will be private. She will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Special thanks to Granddaughter, Katey-Ann Woolace, for her compassionate care and CHP Hospice which enabled Ethel to pass peacefully in her home.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.