Eugene “Gene” Mann (1936-2021)

Eugene “Gene” E. Mann, 84, of Stryker, Ohio passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan Hospital. Gene was born September 11, 1936, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Tyberius and Gladys (Bergman) Mann.

Gene married Phyllis Oborn and the marriage ended in divorced. He then married Patricia A. “Patty” Potter and she preceded him in death on May 20, 2018. He was the owner of Mann’s Place Bar in Evansport, Ohio from 1981 – 1994.

He previously worked at Challenge Cook Brothers for 25 years. In his free time, Gene enjoyed following the San Francisco 49ers and Alabama Crimson Tide football teams, fishing, and spending time outdoors.

Surviving are two daughters, Patty (Rick) McClure of Chalybeate Springs, Alabama and Kathy (Tim) Shaffer of Defiance, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jamie (Christy) McClure, Sherri (Mindy) Fitzsimmons and Carrie Fitzsimmons; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; stepdaughter, Katrina Michael and three step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patty Mann; daughter, Karen Fitzsimmons; son-in-law, Eugene Fitzsimmons; brother, Duane Mann.

Visitation for Gene will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in the funeral home with Rev. Peter Paige officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

The family asks those remembering Eugene Mann to make memorial contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice.

