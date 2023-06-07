Chad Miller (1978-2023)

1996 Graduate Of Fayette High School

Chad Alan “Jumbo” Miller, age 45, of Fayette, Ohio, passed away at 9:05 P.M. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital after an eighteen-month battle with cancer.

Chad was a 1996 graduate of Fayette High School and was a longtime employee of Wauseon Machine.

He was currently employed by TRONAIR in Toledo as a machining engineer. He enjoyed camping in his super camper, spending time with his family, showing livestock, especially goats, and listening to country music. He was also the proud owner of a lime green Dodge Challenger.

Chad Alan Miller was born on February 6, 1978, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Jeffry A. and Anita L. (Sanders) Miller. He married Amanda Sinks on August 1, 2020, in Delta, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Kennedy and Emersyn Sinks; his parents, Anita and Jerry Van Zile, of Fayette, and Jeff and Laura Miller, of Sherwood, Ohio; his siblings, Dana Miller, of Archbold, Ohio, Travis (Roses) Miller, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Sam Miller, of Sherwood, Jacob (Katelyn) Miller, of Warsaw, Indiana, Tiffany Proper, of West Unity, Ohio, and Andrew (Kristal) Van Zile, of Morenci, Michigan; his grandparents, Bill (Linda) Miller, of Bryan, Ohio, and Helen Van Zile, of Montpelier, Ohio; and his brothers-in-law, Randy (Ashleigh) Miller, of Wauseon, and Brad (Tara) Miller, of Delta, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Maxine Sanders, Sharon Miller, and Orren Van Zile.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 3:00-8:00 P.M. at the Junior Fair Building at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon. A service celebrating Chad’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Junior Fair Building at the Fulton County Fairgrounds with Pastor Don Kreiger officiating. Interment will be private.

Memorials are requested to Fulton County 4-H or the Fayette Athletic Boosters.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.