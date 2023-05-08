Eugene “Gene” Winfield (1937-2023)

Eugene W. “Gene” Winfield, age 85 years, of Archbold, passed away Wednesday morning, May 3, 2023, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

He was born July 23, 1937 at Lakewood, Ohio the son of Clarence and Helen (Clark) Winfield and married JoAnn Brodbeck on June 27, 1959 and she survives.

A 1959 graduate of Wittenberg College with a degree in Education, he then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-1963.

Later Gene received his PhD in 1970 from Bowling Green State University. He taught math and science at Archbold High School, was a principal at Tinora and then was the Superintendent of Fulton County Schools.

Gene was an avid model train collector as well as coins. Gene was a member of the Archbold American Legion, B.L.W. Post #311 and the Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler, where he was the treasurer and started the radio broadcast for the church.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; three grandchildren, Julia Claire, Elizabeth Nicole and Joseph Eugene; three great-grandchildren, Thomas Richard Thompson, Joseph Matthew Thompson and Madison Laura Thompson; and two brothers, DeForest and Charles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Laura Elizabeth Vanderhoef.

Services were held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with Pastor Kurtis Freimuth officiating. Interment followed in the Archbold Cemetery with Military Rites by the American Legion B.L.W. Post 311.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be given to Peace Lutheran Church, 5039 County Road G, Deshler, OH 43516 or to Evangelical Lutheran Synod Board for Lutheran Schools, 6 Browns Court, Mankato, MN 56001. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

