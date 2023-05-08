Jan Weber (1940-2023)

Jan E. Weber, age 82 of Pettisville, passed away early Thursday morning, May 4, 2023 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

He was born September 8, 1940 to Leon and Helen Weber. He is a 1958 graduate of Pettisville High School and served in the United States Army from 1962-1964.

After his service, he moved to Flint, MI to work at the GM plant. While in Michigan, he met his wife, Phyllis Heddy, and they married September 24, 1967.

In 1975, he moved back home to help his father with the dairy operation and he was a member of the Fulton County Dairy Service Unit.

In 1981, he started a beef herd with a unique focus on the Beefalo breed. He enjoyed working with cattle and tinkering in the barn. He drove truck for Rupp Seeds from 1988 until his retirement in 2016.

One of his greatest passions was coaching girls youth softball with an emphasis on pitching. For ten years, he cherished being able to help young ball players push their potential.

You could also always expect to see him at basketball or volleyball games supporting the local athletes. He was a founding member of the Pettisville FFA Alumni and assisted with local events, chaperoned student trips and served as a representative to state meetings.

He earned the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree and the Honorary State FFA Degree. You could also find him helping out at the county fair through the years with the Dairy Producers, Pettisville Boosters, FFA or the Fulton County Farm Bureau.

Jan was a vibrant character who liked to tell stories and joke around with people whether they were strangers or age-old acquaintances. Bringing a smile to people’s faces was his gift.

Jan is survived by sons Mick Weber of Pettisville and Don Watson of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Debbie Lutz of Flint, MI; grandchildren Christine Lutz and Jason Lutz both of Flint, MI, Chad (Lisa) Watson and Scott (Jenna) Watson both of Phoenix, AZ; nine great grandchildren; sister Judy (Gordon) Polsgrove of Warrenville, IL, brothers Lynn (Rheta) Weber of Pettisville and Max (Elaine) Weber of Collierville, TN; nephews Scott (Kim) Polsgrove, Todd (Tammy) Weber, Aaron (Mary Jo) Weber and nieces Amy Weber, Penny (John) Smarrella, Susie (John) Weber, Tonia Weber and Tammy (Alan) Tomlinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and nephew Mark Polsgrove.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11 AM at Pettisville Missionary Church with Pastor Kent Noor officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday, May 12, from 3-7 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Pettisville School summer softball programs and FFA or Alzheimer’s and dementia research.

