Kenneth Cassaubon (1943-2023)

Kenneth L. Cassaubon, 79, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Friday, May 5, 2023, in his residence with his family by his side.

Ken was born August 11, 1943, in Wayne, Michigan, the son of the late Nathan and Doris J. (Belleville) Cassaubon. He was a 1961 graduate of Eastwood High School and continued his education at Owens Technical College.

Ken served in the United States Air Force from March 1962 until his honorable discharge in February 1966, obtaining the rank of Sergeant.

He married Betty L. Degryse on September 12, 1987, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives. Ken was the owner and operator of C & K Machine Company in Fayette, Ohio, and at Powder Coating Plus in Archbold, Ohio.

Ken was a member of the Family Christian Center – Defiance, Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233, Bryan American Legion Post 284, and the Montpelier Moose Lodge 312.

A country boy at heart, Ken’s favorite song “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day” by Luke Bryan, is a fitting reflection of who he was and his appreciation for life itself.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Betty L. Cassaubon of Montpelier; three sons, Kevin (Angie) Cassaubon of Grayling, Michigan, Kent (Teresa) Cassaubon of Newton, Iowa, and Kip (Christina) Cassaubon of Perrysburg, Ohio; two step-sons, Denny (Kellie) Devers of Archbold, Ohio, and Johnny (Mary) Devers of Montpelier; nine grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and a sister, Patricia Lobdell of Mineola, Texas.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Nathan Cassaubon, Jr., and Norman Cassaubon; and a sister, Doreen Stillwell.

A celebration of Life for Kenneth L. Cassaubon will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at Family Christian Center,1834 East Second Street, Defiance, Ohio with Pastor Tim Tracy officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to the Bryan American Legion Post 284. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

