Eugene Lingvai (1949 – 2024)

Veteran

Eugene C. Lingvai, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024 at his home. Eugene was a faithful Catholic who attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton.

He was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the US Army as a medic and was stationed in Hawaii. He retired from Spangler Candy Company after 42 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the farm and caring for his barn cats.

Eugene C. Lingvai was born on April 10, 1949 in Bryan, Ohio the son of Steve and Anne (Beronich) Lingvai. He was a 1968 graduate of Edgerton High School.

Eugene is survived by his brother, Ronald (Madonna) Lingvai, of Edgerton; nieces, Michele Lingvai, Jill (Zach) Hamblin, Jessica (Scott) Cheek and Stephanie Feeley and 12 great nieces and nephews with another on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Donna Mae Lingvai.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at the church with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Eugene’s services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton.

Memorial donations can be given to the Williams County Humane Society or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.