Charles Guess (1935 – 2024)

(Resident Of Swanton)

Veteran

Charles Russell Guess, age 88, of Swanton, Ohio, died Friday, January 5, 2024, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, due to multiple health issues. This is all Charlie wanted for his obituary.

Now, this is what we want you to know: Charlie was born August 23, 1935 in Shelbyville, TN to Eli and Mary Alice (Modrall) Guess.

He moved to Toledo at age 8. Charlie attended Scott and Macomber High Schools and joined the United States Air Force at age 17, serving as a prop mechanic.

Charlie drove truck for 35 years and upon retiring, met his loving wife, Barbara. They were married in 1998 and shared a fun life of travel all over the country.

Charlie was known for his quick wit, sarcasm and gentle kindness. He loved cars, watching fights, bowling, history, winters in Florida, and every member of his large loving family.

Charlie is survived by Barbara; sons, Russ (Linda), Bob, and Scott (Deb); daughter, Cathy (Vince); stepsons, Ron (Andrea) and Mike (Sara) Rieneckert; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren with #8 on the way; brothers, Bob and Jerry (Katie); sisters, Nancy Annette (John) Machcinski and Barbara (Jim) Nowakowski; sisters-in-law, Lois and Sheryl; along with dozens of nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dick and Kenny. He loved all his family so much!

An open house celebration of life will be held at Oak Openings Lodge on Friday, January 12th from 2 to 8 pm.

We want to thank the amazing staff at Flower Hospital, UTMC and Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Detroit Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Fulton County Humane Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631)