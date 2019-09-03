Evelyn Lehman (1922-2019)

Evelyn Irene Lehman, age 96, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, August 30, 2019 at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center. Evelyn was born October 30, 1922 in Fulton County to John Lowell and Florence (Fauble) Clifton.

She was a 1940 graduate of Fulton Local High School and graduate of Ohio Northern University. She married her high school sweetheart, Marion Lehman, on March 12, 1945. Evelyn taught first and second grade at Delta and Fulton Local schools, and retired from Swanton in 1980. She was a member of ADK, an honorary teaching sorority, and Trinity United Methodist Church.

Evelyn and Marion looked forward to spending winters in Cherokee Village, Arkansas. She also enjoyed needle work, crocheting afghans for her family and canvas painting. Evelyn also had a passion for hummingbirds.

She will be missed by her devoted husband of 74 years, Marion; son, Allan (Helen) Lehman; daughters, Janet (James) Ruple and Barbara (John) Maillard; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Amy, Ted, Lisa, Gregory (Paula), Amanda, Matthew (Cristianna), Brent (Tiffany), Molly (Todd) and 11 great-grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; grandson; and her sister, Genevive Gleckler.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Visitation will continue Thursday, September 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Swanton, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor J.T. Bean officiating. Interment will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 N. Main St., Swanton, OH 43558 or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.