Logan Shawn Keesecker (1993-2019)

Logan Shawn Keesecker, 26, of Pioneer passed away Monday afternoon at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. He was born on July 14, 1993 in Bryan, Ohio to Shawn William and Diane Mae (Stout) Keesecker.

Logan graduated from North Central High School in 2012, he attended Four County Vocational School taking classes in CAD. He was currently employed by Burnham Sawmill in Stryker, Ohio. Logan enjoyed deer hunting, playing video games and spending time with his friends. He took pride in keeping his home in good shape.

He is survived by his parents; sister Jenna D. Keesecker of Montpelier; Paternal grandfather Gerald Keesecker; Maternal grandparents Sarah Hutchison and Ralph Stout; Maternal great grandmother Virginia Lautermilch; Paternal great grandmother, Dorothy Walter; aunts and uncles, Dawn and Lonnie Sumner, Doug and Kim Stout, Scott and Chris Keesecker and Linda and Ted Ringer; and numerous cousins. Logan was preceded in death by his Paternal grandmother Carol Keesecker and Maternal great grandfather Louis Lautermilch.

Visitation for Logan will be on Friday, September 6th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer, Ohio. Services will be on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Nettle Lake United Brethren Church. Condolences can be left for the family atwww.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

