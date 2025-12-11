Evergreen FFA Assembles Thanksgiving Dinners

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

THANKSGIVING MEALS … The Evergreen FFA hosted a food drive throughout the Evergreen School District ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Items were collected in hopes of gathering items to assemble Thanksgiving meals for Evergreen families in need. Over 500 items were donated throughout the school district to the cause. The Evergreen FFA Chapter also applied for a Living to Serve Grant through the National FFA Organization, which allowed the chapter to purchase turkeys, hams and additional items for the family meals. Prior to assembling the meals, the FFA members created a Thanksgiving Meal Cookbook to print for each of the family meals. These recipes highlighted the members’ favorite Thanksgiving meals. On behalf of the Evergreen FFA Chapter, Evergreen Local Schools, and the National FFA Organization, 19 family meals were assembled and donated to families in need. Pictured above, FFA members assemble the boxes in preparation for delivery.