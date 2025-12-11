Rural Stryker Man Receives First Radio Spirit Memorial Award

MEMORIAL AWARD … Stan DeGroff, W8SRD, of rural Stryker, on the right, is the first recipient of the KA8OFE Spirit of Amateur Radio Award from the Williams County Amateur Radio Association. The award is given in memory of the late David Mohre of Blakeslee, KA8OFE, who devoted his life to community service and safety, and was an active supporter of amateur radio. The award was presented to DeGroff by Beau Zuver, KA8VBR, on the left, at the radio club’s annual Christmas party held at the Bryan Eagles.

PRESS RELEASE – Stan DeGroff’s passion for amateur radio has earned him recognition as the first recipient of a new award given in the memory of the late David Mohre, an active amateur radio operator.

DeGroff was presented with the KA8OFE Spirit of Amateur Radio Award by the Williams County Amateur Radio Association at their recent Christmas party held at the Bryan Eagles.

In making the presentation of the award, Beau Zuver, vice president of the Williams County group, said, “This annual award has been designed to recognize a person whose enthusiasm, technical skill and fellowship embodies the true spirit of amateur radio.”

Zuver said DeGroff was chosen by a vote of the members of the club at the event. He pointed out DeGroff’s enthusiasm for amateur radio is evident in the way he has been instrumental in the local radio club’s participation in the annual the National Association of Amateur Radio (ARRL) Field Day at the Bryan Day-In-The-Park, the Ohio State Parks On the Air, hosting a radio tent at the Fall Fest in downtown Bryan, holding special event stations at the West Unity Memorial Park and New Hope Community Church, and the student day at Northwest State Community College.

DeGroff, whose call sign is W8SRD, also serves as the president of the Williams County amateur radio club.

The spirit award is part of a memorial to the late David Mohre of Blakeslee, a member of the club, whose call sign was KA8OFE.

Mohre devoted his life to community service and safety as a firefighter for 50 years, an EMT, and through his work with the disaster services of the county. He was an enthusiastic supporter of amateur radio and an expert in radio communications, operating his own communications business.

Zuver, KA8VBR, said the award was given, “in memory of David Mohre, a cherished friend, mentor and radio enthusiast, whose passion for the hobby continues to unite and inspire us.”