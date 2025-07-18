Evergreen FFA Students Explore Farms & Heritage During Trip To Ireland

IRELAND TRIP … The students toured the Traas Family Farms and were very excited to taste test the various fruits they produced on the farm.

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

IRELAND TRIP … The students had an interactive experience at the Redmond Farm touring their vegetable and beef cattle farm. Students assisted in the planting process of the vegetables.

PRESS RELEASE – In late June, several Evergreen FFA members traveled with EF Tours to Ireland experiencing their “Agriculture in Ireland” educational tour. On the tour, there were 11 FFA members, seven parents, six community supporters, and Ms. Howell (Evergreen Agricultural Teacher).

Flying out of Detroit on June 22nd, the group landed in Dublin, Ireland on June 23rd after a layover in Toronto, Canada.

Throughout the tour, Evergreen FFA traveled with Archbold FFA and their four students. Upon arrival in Dublin, the FFA chapters met with their tour director, Elaine Reddy.

After touching down in Ireland, the groups quickly ventured to exploring the city center of Dublin. The first two days for the tour were spent in Dublin. While in the city, members learned from local guides about the history of the city.

Members had the opportunity to tour EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, Dublin Castle, and the Irish National Museum.

They also experienced and were immersed in the traditional culture of Ireland through touring St. Patrick’s Cathedral and spent an evening at a local Irish Folklore dinner show. Members were able to experience traditional Irish dancing and music.

From Dublin, the group traveled to Waterford, located in the south-east of Ireland founded in 914 AD and originally a Viking settlement, where they remained for the next three days.

To begin their stay in the Waterford area, they toured the Irish National Stud and Gardens near Kildare, Ireland.

Here they saw some the most elite thoroughbreds in the world and walked through the beautiful Japanese Gardens.

Following the stop at the Irish National Stud and Gardens, the group toured Kilkenny Castle which was built over 800 years ago in the 13th century.

The following day, the group enjoyed exploring more of the Waterford region by experiencing tours set up by Farm Tours Ireland. They began the morning with a tour of Traas Family Farms.

The group received a tour of their farm from fruit grower and owner, Con Traas. He elaborated on the over 60 varieties of fruits produced on their farm including apples, plums, pears, raspberries, and strawberries.

The group witnessed their bottling process of juices and their greenhouses. The group was able to try the delicious apples and berries grown on the farm.

In the afternoon, the group made their way to Fitzgerald Family Farm where they learned from the farm owners, Shane & Kate Fitzgerald about their dairy farming.

They explained his dairy management protocols including cow care and management, milking procedures, and their conservation practices on the farm. The students were able to walk through the parlor and milk the cows while following biosecure measures!

During the evenings while in Waterford, the group was able to explore the city by walking along the river in the city. Several of the students were able to find a 9/11 Memorial in Waterford, Ireland.

The memorial was a piece of steel from the Twin Towers and was a reminder of the numerous lives lost on that day.

While on tour, the students learned that 9/11 was a significant event globally as it was really the start of the War on Terror that has involved numerous countries across the globe.

On June 27th, the group visited the Earle Family Sheep Farm in county Wexford, Ireland. The family operation is run by John & Margaret Earle and their two adult children. The farm is now a sixth-generation farm with the children, and they have 300 Trexel Charolais cross ewes.

While at the farm, students learned about the ways the family operation continually grows and strengthens their flock by advancing their agricultural management practices. While on the farm, students had the opportunity to give medication topically and bottle feed the baby lambs.

The next stop of the day was Redmond Farm, where students had a farm-to-fork experience. Andrea, the farm manager, gave students the background of the farm and explained that the farm grew all of the food for two hotels in the area: Amber Springs Resort Hotel and Ashdown Park.

Students then helped plant vegetable plugs, net areas that had been planted, and weed the growing beds for the farm. They were then treated to a delicious farm-to-fork supper of burgers, coleslaw, and chips at Ashdown Park!

Finishing up the group’s time in Waterford, there was a last-minute stop to the Celtic Sea at Tramore Beach. The landscape was amazing and for several students, this was the first time they had been to coastal waters. During the short visit, the students were able to witness the power behind water with the strong waves crashing into the shore.

From Waterford, the group traveled three hours west to County Clare stopping to enjoy the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher on their way to Galway.

The group was blessed with some truly beautiful weather for a gorgeous view of the cliffs! The group was able to spend time exploring the rim and walking along the cliffs!

Following the adventure are the cliffs, the tour director, Elaine made a call to add in a tour. The group was able to take a pit stop at the Cafe Hazel Mountain Chocolate Factory near Oughtmama, County Clare.

The group was able to learn about their production process from bean to bar chocolate. The factory is Ireland’s only bean to bar chocolate producing company. Students were even able to try some of their amazing chocolates.

The group then finished their route to the University of Galway where they were accommodated in the newly refurbished dorms at the university that were quite nice for the next couple of days.

On June 29th, the group made their way to Connemara, County Galway and started the day at Glengowla Mines.

Keith Geoghegan and his staff gave everyone a tour of the mines on his farm that mined minerals such as fluorite and lead until abandoned in 1865.

After returning aboveground, Keith talked to the group about raising sheep in Ireland, and along with his three-year-old Border Collie, Pip, gave a sheep herding demonstration with his sheep that are now raised on the mountain. This was another highlight of the trip for students; Pip is a very intelligent and hard-working girl!

On the way to the next tour, members stopped by Kylemore Abbey home to the Benedictine Order of Nuns for 100 years but has since become a day school and open for visitors to tour the abbey and gardens.

This beautiful abbey is nestled at the base of the Connemara Mountains and makes for an incredible view. Making their way through the Connemara Mountains to the coast and traveling on some one-lane roads, the group found their way to Connemara Oysters where the team gave us the history of the oyster farm and allowed the students to try their hand at various oyster farming tasks.

At the end of the tour, students were able to try fresh oysters. FFA member, Lester absolutely loved the oysters. He took his turn eating over 10 oysters while we were at the farm.

On the last day in Galway, the group was treated to a walking tour of Galway by tour director Elaine learning about the history of the western region of Ireland.

They were then able to independently walk through the delightful little city picking up souvenirs, eating lunch and learning about the history of the city center. The group returned to Detroit the evening of July 1st.

To say that the trip was an amazing experience was an understatement. The FFA members, parents, community supporters, and Ms. Howell returned home with memories they will never forget.

This experience gave everyone a deeper understanding of the Irish culture and how agriculture plays an important role in every society.

It also gave them a deeper appreciation for global agricultural practices. They are very appreciative of those who supported them financially, EF Tours and Farm Tours Ireland for putting together the amazing experience.

A huge thank you goes out to the groups tour director, Elaine; bus driver, Bernard; and the Irish farmers who were willing to allow them to tour their farms and explain their farming practices!