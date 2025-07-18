Swanton Engineer Elected To Statewide Leadership Role, Earns National Recognition

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PRESS RELEASE – Travis Rhoades, PE, FNSPE, of Swanton, has been selected as the new vice president of legislative and government affairs for the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE-Ohio). The announcement came during the organization’s 147th Annual Meeting.

In his new capacity, Rhoades will play a pivotal role in shaping the group’s legislative agenda and supporting educational initiatives that benefit Ohio’s engineering community.

Rhoades’ achievements were further recognized at the national level, as he was inducted into the National Society of Professional Engineers’ 2025 Class of Fellows.

This prestigious honor is reserved for individuals who display outstanding dedication to their field and demonstrate significant service to both the profession and the broader community.

To qualify, members must have held an elected office within the society and contributed actively at the national level.

Rhoades received the Fellow designation from NSPE-Ohio Past President Dennis Irwin, PhD, PE, FNSPE, during the state society’s June board meeting.

Currently, Rhoades serves as a principal at Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. His previous roles include leading structural operations at The Mannik & Smith Group, Inc., and working as a senior bridge design engineer with Tetra Tech in Toledo. He is a graduate of The University of Toledo, holding a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Locally, Rhoades remains engaged with the Toledo Regional Chapter of NSPE-Ohio, where he has overseen the Engineer for a Day program—an initiative that introduces high school students to the engineering profession through job shadowing experiences.

His commitment to the field was previously recognized in 2015 when he was named Ohio Young Engineer of the Year.

On the national stage, Rhoades has participated in the NSPE House of Delegates and currently represents the Central Region on the NSPE Board of Ethical Review, where he is slated to serve as chair for the 2026 fiscal year.

NSPE-Ohio’s leadership team for 2026 includes President Kevin Houser of Springboro, President-Elect Richard Springman of Toledo, Past President Rodney Wilson of New Philadelphia, Secretary Richard Irwin of Worthington, Treasurer Tony Grgas Jr. of Cincinnati, Vice President of Membership Chett Siefring of Medina, Vice President of Legislative & Government Affairs Travis Rhoades of Swanton, Vice President of Education Joe Cherry of North Canton, and NSPE Delegate Rodney Wilson of New Philadelphia.

Founded in 1878, NSPE-Ohio serves as the state chapter of the National Society of Professional Engineers, advocating for ethical standards, quality education, and public safety within the engineering profession.

The organization represents engineers from all sectors, including industry, private practice, government, construction, and education.