Evergreen High School Hosting Career Fair For Juniors & Seniors

Evergreen High School has partnered with OhioMeansJobs/Fulton County and the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation.

As a result of this partnership, Evergreen High School will host its first-ever Career Fair for all juniors and seniors during the school day on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 12:30-3:00 pm in the EHS gymnasium.

Employers will be available for both mock interviews as well as potential hiring opportunities. Students have the ability to actually obtain employment during this event.

To help prepare students for the career fair, Carla Hinkle from OhioMeansJobs/Fulton County has been providing juniors and seniors guidance on resume writing and interviewing skills during English classes.

After completing their resumes, juniors and seniors will be provided with multiple copies ready to distribute to employer participants during the Career Fair.

In addition to interviews, students will participate in three breakout sessions related to life after graduation.

These sessions include notifications from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, advice from EHS alumni, and information from OhioMeansJobs/Fulton County.

In addition, the career fair will be open to the public from 3:00-5:00 pm for community members to interview with employers for open positions.

There will be twenty-five (25) employers on-site with a wide range of employment opportunities.