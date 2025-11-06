Evergreen Local Schools Hosting Veterans Day Program

PRESS RELEASE – Evergreen Local Schools is hosting a Veterans Day Program on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:00 am in the high school gym. The event is free and open to the community.

Students in grades 3-12 will be in attendance with performances by the 8th Grade Band, Young Vikings Choir, and EHS Chorale. Student artwork will also be on display.

EHS Student Council and National Honor Society representatives will discuss the importance of the holiday and a special guest speaker will address the audience and expound upon his military service.