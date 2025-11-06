Richard Fetters, Jr. (1953 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Richard L. Fetters, Jr., age 71, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.

Ric was a sales manager for Reelcraft and retired with nearly 20 years of service. He served as a Williams County Reserve Special Deputy for several years.

Ric enjoyed time on the lake and with his family, helping his wife garden and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Richard L. Fetters, Jr. was born November 24, 1953, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Richard L. and Mary (Ansley) Fetters, Sr. He was a graduate of Montpelier High School and Northwest State Community College. Ric married Valerie A. Jones on July 19, 1991, and she survives.

Ric is also survived by his daughter, Scottie Jo (Joe) Hamman, of Edgerton; stepdaughter, Chelsey Hamms, of Holland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Claire and Peyton Hamman and Ethan and Gavin Hamms; and a brother, Alan (Shela) Word, of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Ric will be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, from 11:00 am-2:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, OH. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Herb Buwalda officiating.

Memorial donations are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association at www. alzfdn.org/donate/. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.