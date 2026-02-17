Evergreen Local Schools Under Precautionary Lockdown

Evergreen Local Schools have reported that a concerning message was discovered and is currently being investigated by school administrators in coordination with local authorities. As a precaution, the campus has been placed into a lockdown so emergency personnel can complete their work, and during this time students are not permitted to enter or leave the building and parent pickup or drop off is not allowed.

District officials said all students and staff are safe and that teaching and learning are continuing inside the building as normal, with updates to be shared as more information becomes available.

The Village Reporter is monitoring this developing story.

STORY UPDATE