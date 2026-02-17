James Netcher (1957 – 2026)

(A Passion For Racing And Family)

James Jay Netcher, an Ohio native, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his Tennessee home on Feb. 9, 2026.

He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather with a heart of gold. He loved his family with all of his heart. He enjoyed drag racing, race cars and motorcycles in his spare time.

He loved wrenching in the garage on his Corvette with his son, Cody. He cherished daily phone calls from his daughter, Jenny. He enjoyed every last minute of life, always putting everyone first selflessly.

He spent time with his dog, Obie, and treasured moments with his wife, Chris, as much as he could. He was a man of few words but a powerful presence who will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his best friend, Fred Sheneman; mother, Leona Netcher; father, Laurence Netcher; sisters, Margaret Schwartz, Barbara Lowry, Marilynn Netcher and Kathy Netcher; brother, Ronald Netcher; and his many beloved dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Chris Netcher of Cumberland Gap, Tenn.; son, Michael Netcher of Tennessee; daughter, Jennifer (Nathaniel) Owens of Edon, Ohio; son, Cody (Lexi) Netcher of Cumberland Gap, Tenn.; son, Steven Sheffer of Wauseon, Ohio; grandchildren, Mary Netcher, Michael Netcher Jr., Laurence Netcher, Anastasha Owens, Christian Owens, Chloe Owens, Cayden Sheffer, Mason Sheffer, Brynn Sheffer, Zoey Casiano, Damien Mattin, Alice Netcher, Scarlett Netcher and Kolbe Netcher; great-grandchildren, Lucas Gallop, Oliver Gallup, Destiny Reed and another on the way; siblings, Rosemary Linehan of Wauseon, Ohio, Janice Dashner of Blissfield, Mich., Diana West of Wauseon, Ohio, Charles Netcher of Tennessee and John Netcher of Fayette, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The family hosted a private memorial service at Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate on Thursday. Cremation services followed under the care of Arnett & Steele Cremation Center in Pineville.

Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate was honored to serve the Netcher family.