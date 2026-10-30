Two Killed In Toledo Crash After Lucas County Sheriff’s Pursuit

TOLEDO — Troopers from the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Thursday evening, Oct. 29, at about 5:54 p.m. near the intersection of North Holland Sylvania Road and Nebraska Avenue in Toledo.

The preliminary investigation determined that the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2018 Ford Escape, driven by Bria E. Boone, 32, of Toledo. Boone failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued on Interstate 475 northbound. Boone exited onto Airport Highway before turning onto North Holland Sylvania Road. Near the intersection of North Holland Sylvania Road and Nebraska Avenue, Boone lost control, crossed into the lane of opposing traffic and struck a 2016 Honda CR-V, driven by Laura J. Anaple, 64, of Toledo.

Boone was pronounced dead at the scene. Anaple was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. A juvenile passenger in Boone’s vehicle was also transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, Lucas County Coroner’s Office, First Energy’s Toledo Edison and United Roadside Towing Service.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Information Provided

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