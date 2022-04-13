Evergreen’s Athletic Director & High School Principal Submit Resignations

HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL DAN CURTIS
By: Jacob Kessler
Evergreen Schools Athletic Director Derick Stoup and High School Principal Dan Curtis have submitted their resignations.
Each resignation was submitted independently from one another and at different times.
Derick Stoup will be leaving the Evergreen School District to become the Dean of Students at Whitmer School where he will also be coaching. “I will be able to coach again which is something I dearly miss,” said Mr. Stoup.
Dan Curtis will be leaving the school to take another administrative position at another school district.
It is expected that the Evergreen School Board will accept his resignation at the upcoming School Board Meeting.
Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com
