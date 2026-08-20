Family Donates Ohio Lawmaker Henry Goll’s Papers To Stryker Heritage Council

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HISTORICAL DONATION … Trustees accepting a donation at their August 13 meeting. From left to right: Nancy Daniels, Judy Keller, Mary Jo Andres, Terry Wieland, Bobbi Schlosser (Donor) and Sue Buehrer.

At the August 13 meeting of the Stryker Area Heritage Council trustees, Bobbi Schlosser was present and donated memorabilia of her grandfather, Henry Goll.

Born in France in 1866, he immigrated to Fulton County in 1867 and later moved to Williams County, near Stryker.

He was a member of the first Stryker Local School Board of Education in 1902. He taught agriculture (now Vo-Ag) at Stryker High School in the 1920s.

In 1906 he was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives and served for 25 years. In the 1920s he was instrumental in passing the ditch drainage system for all Ohio.

It was passed into legislation quickly and greatly benefited local farmers. He died in 1934 at his home at Nettle Lake.

Included in the donation was a scrapbook of pictures and items from his term in the Ohio House, the inkwell that sat on his desk and several handwritten journals he made over the years with notes about the great state of Ohio.

He noted that Ohio had produced many great men such as Grant, Hayes, Garfield, Hamilton, Harrison, Taft and McKinley in his lifetime.

In other Council business, Lauren Handy was present from Ready Set Pro Technologies, LLC. The trustees have contracted with RSPT to create and manage a new website for the Heritage Council.

Transition to the new site will be completed soon with many exciting new features. Also on the agenda was an update on the status of new markers being created to install at the Oakwood cemetery honoring Lt. James Bradley and Sgt. Aquilla Coonrod.

The group is looking to have a dedication of the markers this fall. A large collection of Stryker-related items donated in honor of Fred Grisier by his family is also being catalogued and displays set up.

For more information on visiting the museum at the depot in Stryker, donating Stryker-related artifacts or monetary donations, please contact any of the trustees or call 419-630-3803.

The trustees meet monthly on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Depot in Stryker, and the public is welcome to attend.