FAYETTE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Community Members Call For Change In Culture Of Girls Basketball Program After Tournament Loss

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION … The Fayette Board of Education listens to community concerns regarding the girls basketball program. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The February 20, 2023 Fayette Local Board of Education meeting started at 6:28 p.m. with the pledge of allegiance and roll call.

Present were board members Jason Kessler, Mat Johnson, Jennifer Wagner, and Kirk Keiser. Not present was board member Ryan Eberly.