Fayette Class Of 1973 Celebrates 50th Class Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
50TH REUNION … (Front) Janet Paison Payton, Diane Myers Martinez, Marilyn Morningstar, Sheila Mitton
Emilie Near Dasch, Jan Winzeler Sundquist, Luann Sutton Bacon, Dennis Knisely. (Back) Mark Ballmer, Bob Miller, Mike Ziegler, Martha Strayer Miller, Tim Hopkins, Paulette Weaver Polley, Ken Fether, Larry Ledyard, Penny Borton Merillat Creighton, Larry Slattman.

The Fayette Class of 1973 celebrated their 50th Class Reunion at Sauder Heritage Inn on Saturday, September 9th, 2023.

Eighteen classmates attended along with ten spouses. Twenty-eight people attended an evening of amazing appetizers and great food, wonderful conversations, and lots of reminiscing.

The evening included an ice-breaker bingo game, a table honoring the 14 classmates who passed away much too soon, and a table of old yearbooks.

There were many pictures shared, stories told, talking about the senior class play, and reading fun stories from the 1973 May issue of the Eagle’s Claw – Senior Edition of the school newspaper. It was a night we will remember for years to come.

 

