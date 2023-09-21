Fayette Class Of 1973 Celebrates 50th Class Reunion

The Fayette Class of 1973 celebrated their 50th Class Reunion at Sauder Heritage Inn on Saturday, September 9th, 2023.

Eighteen classmates attended along with ten spouses. Twenty-eight people attended an evening of amazing appetizers and great food, wonderful conversations, and lots of reminiscing.

The evening included an ice-breaker bingo game, a table honoring the 14 classmates who passed away much too soon, and a table of old yearbooks.

There were many pictures shared, stories told, talking about the senior class play, and reading fun stories from the 1973 May issue of the Eagle’s Claw – Senior Edition of the school newspaper. It was a night we will remember for years to come.