Fayette Fire Responds To Bizarre Cattle Crash

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A pair of semi-trucks were involved in a strange and unexpected incident early Tuesday morning when one of the vehicles struck a cow on State Route 20 west of Fayette.

According to the Fayette Fire Department, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 27 and State Route 20. Two cows had made their way onto the roadway when one was hit by a semi, throwing the animal into the path of a second oncoming truck.

That truck went up and over the cow, catching it on the trailer’s jack stands without the driver’s knowledge.

The second truck continued traveling east and eventually shut down as the driver pulled into a truck stop in Fayette, still partially on State Route 20. It was at that point the driver discovered the cow lodged beneath the truck.

Fayette fire crews responded to the scene and hosed down the area following the incident. No injuries were reported.