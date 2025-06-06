Tractor & Baler Lost In Fire Near Fayette

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A tractor fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon at a rural property west of Fayette, destroying a tractor and baler.

According to the Fayette Fire Department, crews were dispatched at approximately 5:10 p.m. to 13665 County Road 23 for a report of a tractor fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 1086 International tractor and attached baler fully engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid was initially requested from the Morenci and Archbold Fire Departments, who sent grass units to assist. However, those units were canceled after Fayette crews gained control of the scene.

The tractor and baler were declared a total loss. No injuries were reported.