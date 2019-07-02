Fayette Man Sentenced In Fulton County For Possession Of Morphine

A Fayette man was sentenced on July 1, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Matthew Munn, 26, of 19880 Co. Rd. J, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On September 2, 2018, he possessed Morphine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Munn to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, successfully complete The Renewal Center’s drug treatment program, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, complete a mental health assessment at A Renewed Mind, and successfully complete any recommended treatment, and to have weekly drug screens until entering The Renewal Center for drug treatment.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Munn spending 10 months in prison.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.