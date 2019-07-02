Diane Bruce (1937-2019)

Diane R. Bruce, age 82, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 12:45 P.M. on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born on April 3, 1937, in Bryan, Diane was the only daughter of Glen and Ann (Meyers) Ensign.

She was a 1955 graduate of Bryan High School and went on to graduate from Warner Beauty College and Northwest Technical College with an insurance certification.

Diane was married to Billy Bruce on June 25, 1983, in Montpelier, Ohio, joining two families and enjoying six children between them. Diane had three sons, Jeffery (Joni) Kuhn, of Perrysburg, Ohio, David Kuhn, of Lansing, Michigan, and Tony (Barb) Kuhn, of Bryan. Through them, she enjoyed five grandchildren, Danielle Kuhn, Brian Kuhn, Mitchell Kuhn, Joshua Kuhn, and Nolan Kuhn. After joining with Billy, she also gained three stepchildren, Tim (Rhonda) Bruce, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Michelle (Buzz) Halleen, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Sheri (Diana Schweir) Bruce, of Erlanger, Kentucky, and through them another four grandchildren, Scott Bruce, Michael Bruce, B.A. Bruce, and Alexander Halleen, and from them four great-grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Diane found it important to be a part of her children’s lives and her community. While she had several jobs, she most enjoyed her work as a secretary for Bryan City Schools and as kindergarten aid and crossing guard for Montpelier Schools. In her early life, Diane was active in scouts, 4-H, and Children’s Conversation Club.

Later on, she was involved in Red Hats, Baptist Women and Bryan Area Prayer Breakfast Committee. This was all in addition to her love for and enjoyment of sewing, quilting, clothing making, and baking. She was an award-winning seamstress, earning county fair blue ribbons and other state contest awards. She was even a prize winner at the national level, winning a trip to Hawaii from Pillsbury for her delicious coffee cake, which her family still treasures to this day.

The most important part of Diane’s life, just before her family, was her faith in Jesus Christ. She was an active member of Eastland Baptist Church, where she had served in may ways–choir, Baptist Women, Sunday School teacher, VBS teacher/helper, and (as any would tell you) as an all-time encourager.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Eastland Baptist Church, Bryan, with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Eastland Baptist Church.

