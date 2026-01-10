Fayette Police Department Staffing Cut As Village Faces Major Revenue Shortfall

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A village official in Fayette has confirmed that the closure of Eagle Machining has resulted in the loss of a substantial portion of the village’s income tax revenue, prompting staffing reductions within the Fayette Police Department as the village responds to the financial impact.

The Village Reporter previously reported on the announced closure of Eagle Machining, operated by First Brands Group, which is expected to permanently shut down later this winter.

The facility had long been one of the village’s largest employers and income tax contributors. Village Administrator Bryan Stambaugh confirmed that the loss of Eagle Machining represents a very large majority of the village’s general fund revenue.

Stambaugh said the village was forced to make immediate financial adjustments due to the reduction in income tax collections.

He confirmed that a retirement and multiple layoffs had taken place but declined to provide additional details regarding specific positions or individuals affected, stating he had shared what he was comfortable discussing.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the staffing reductions within the Fayette Police Department have left or will soon leave the department operating with only one full time officer and two part time officers.

Those same sources said Police Chief Richard Bingham was among those let go as part of the restructuring.

Bingham has more than four decades of experience in law enforcement and public service and currently serves as the Mayor of Whitehouse, where he was sworn into office on January 2nd, 2024.

According to records from the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, his career has included service with numerous agencies across northwest Ohio, including leadership roles as police chief in multiple jurisdictions, along with extensive executive level training and certifications accumulated over more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Sources further indicated that Officer Joe Sauber is expected to remain as the department’s only full-time officer and is anticipated to assume the role of police chief moving forward.

Furthermore, sources also said the department’s school resource officer position may be in jeopardy as the village continues to evaluate funding and staffing levels.

Sources also explained that discussions were also expected to take place regarding how law enforcement coverage would be maintained during times when village officers are not available, including possible coordination with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to assist with coverage as needed.

Public records maintained through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy portal show that Sauber began his law enforcement career in August of 2020 with the Napoleon Police Department.

The records list his separation from that department in May of 2023 as leaving in good standing.

The OPOTA records also list Sauber as having been employed by the Mercy Health Partners Public Safety Department from March of 2021 until August of 2021, with a reason for separation listed as termination.

Additional employment history includes the Elmore Police Department from June of 2021 to October of 2022, with the separation listed as resignation under investigation, and the Toledo Metropolitan Park District/Ranger Department from January of 2022 through September of 2023, also listed as resignation under investigation.

Sauber was also featured in a WTOL Investigates report published in February of 2024 that examined employment histories of multiple officers across the region.

The Village Reporter attempted to contact Mayor Dave Borer for comment regarding the staffing changes and potential impacts on public safety coverage. A voicemail was left, but a return call had not been received as of this writing.

This is a developing story, and additional information may be released as more details become available.