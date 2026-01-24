FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Financial Officer Resigns; Council Member Theis Appointed To Position

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Fayette Village Council met in regular session Wednesday, January 21, 2026, to begin the year with a series of resolutions involving law enforcement and a new cybersecurity policy.

Council opened with a prayer led by Mayor David Borer. In attendance: Katie Colegrove, Brenda Shoemaker, Suzette Boesger, Brittany Theis, Joshua Beaverson, and Kara Bird.

Katie Colegrove was elected 2026 Council President with a 4-2 vote.

A lengthy executive session was entered at 6:23 p.m. for the purpose of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official. The council returned to open session at 8:20 p.m. with a final decision in place.

Mayor Borer announced the resignation of Village Financial Officer (VFO) Jessica Swander. Additionally, Brittany Theis presented her resignation for her council seat and was subsequently appointed to the VFO position, with village benefits to start February 2, 2026.

The minutes from several prior meetings were approved, including the Council minutes from December 17, 2025, Special Council minutes from December 30, 2025, Special Finance Committee minutes from December 30, 2025, and January 7, 2026, and the Committee as a Whole minutes from January 14, 2026. The Committee as a Whole focuses on topics such as the Department of Public Works, finance, safety, and government affairs.

Mayor Borer presented a letter of communication from the Four County Career Center. The school is hosting its “celebration of career and technical education month” with a local leaders luncheon.

Scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the event focuses on the attendance of legislators, local mayors, sheriffs, and county commissioners.

Borer then continued by providing a detailed list of functions being held within the Village of Fayette in the upcoming month. It included library events, senior center activities, and community-focused days held in the Family Life Center.

Administrator Bryan Stambaugh updated the council on the cybersecurity policy in the works. “It will be a critical part of keeping the village network safe from any cyber attacks, and (a) cybersecurity plan is also a requirement moving forward that we will have to update and adapt as it evolves in the future.”

Stambaugh also explained to newer council members the Request for Proposals (RFP) found on the village’s website. The RFP application has several different programs to offer.

For example, parcels of land used for farming owned by the village can be requested with the correct requirements. Fayette also offers equipment rental through the proposals. The application deadline was approved for March 1, 2026.

Adjustments to the employee handbook were presented by the Administrator as well, specifically regarding the police holiday pay timeline.

“For whatever reason, the police department always got paid, per the handbook, got paid in a lump sum at the end of the year. For some reason, this year it was messier than it normally was because some people didn’t know,” Stambaugh stated.

He provided a cleaner, more simplified version to help clear up any confusion among employees for the council to vote on later in the evening.

A “Phase One Escrow” for a village-wide infrastructure project was additionally presented. Portions of funds were slated for release during certain completion parts of the project. “Most of the retainage has already been approved,” Stambaugh commented.

He requested that council release the remaining amount of $3,141.20 to Bryan Excavating. It includes any additional interest that may have occurred after December 31, 2025, and closes the account entirely.

Stambaugh also reported an updated “Rules of Council” for the group to review for better clarity among its members. The council adopted and approved all motions presented by the Administrator.

A series of ordinances and resolutions was then presented and approved by the Council as follows:

-An adoption of a law enforcement fine policy for the Village of Fayette Police Department, as required by the Ohio Revised Code (ORC).

-Establishing policies and procedures for the acceptance, administration, and expenditure of federal funds by the Village of Fayette.

-Repealing previously accepted Ordinance 2026-3 regarding the purchase of real property.

-Amending and setting the wages, salaries, and medical benefits for employees and officials.

The next Village of Fayette Council meeting will take place Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the village office.