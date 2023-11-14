Tuesday, November 14, 2023
The Village Reporter
News

FCCC Cosmetology Salon Announces Upcoming Closures

No Comments1 Min Read

The Four County Career Center Cosmetology Salon will be closed to the public for the Thanksgiving Holiday, November 23 & 24, and Sophomore Career Exploration Days on November 30 & December 1.

The salon is open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Thursday and Friday when the Career Center is in session. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome during these hours.

Please note that no appointments or clients will be accommodated after 1:00 p.m., and chemical service appointments will not be scheduled after 12:00 noon.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply