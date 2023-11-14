FCCC Cosmetology Salon Announces Upcoming Closures

The Four County Career Center Cosmetology Salon will be closed to the public for the Thanksgiving Holiday, November 23 & 24, and Sophomore Career Exploration Days on November 30 & December 1.

The salon is open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Thursday and Friday when the Career Center is in session. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome during these hours.

Please note that no appointments or clients will be accommodated after 1:00 p.m., and chemical service appointments will not be scheduled after 12:00 noon.