John Litteral (1937 – 2023)

(Fayette Resident)

John Litteral, age 85, of Fayette, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Embassy of Swanton Nursing Home. Born November 16, 1937, in Greenup, Kentucky, he was the son of Rollie and Bertha (Howard) Litteral.

John worked for Faraday for 20 years as both a supervisor and a truck driver before retiring. In his free time, John enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and hunting.

To cherish his memory, John leaves his companion, Dorma Eberly; sons, Robert Litteral, Rollie Litteral, and Ryan Eberly; daughters, Cindy Litteral, Carla Horton, Tammy Mynhier, Dianna Coolman, Christine Hooks, and Barbara Downing; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by a brother, Alvia Litteral; a sister, Evelyn Ponder; and a daughter, Robin Eberly.

A funeral service for John will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson, at 11:00 am. Pastor Bill Van Valkenburg will be officiating. There will be visitation held one hour before the funeral service begins. Burial will follow the funeral service in West Madison Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson, from 4-8 p.m.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in honor of John are suggested to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.