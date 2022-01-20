FCCC Cosmetology Salon Hosting “2022 Spa Days”

Facebook

The Four County Career Center Cosmetology Salon will be hosting “2022 Spa Days” March 22, 23 & 24.

Patrons are invited to indulge themselves and enjoy the day with complete make-overs along with coffee, tea or orange juice in the morning and a healthy lunch prepared by the Chef Training/Culinary Arts Management students at the Career Center.

During their visit, patrons will enjoy a therapy facial, spa pedicure with warm wax treatment, OPI manicure with warm wax treatment, and Paul Mitchell wash house experience and style.

Space is limited so call 419-267-2234 today for more information and to make reservations for a day of pampering. Debit/Credit card payments only and payment of $90 is due at the time of the reservation. Deadline for reservations is February 19.

Shown above are Cosmetology students (LEFT-RIGHT) Alyssa Freshour and Madi Marr (both from Delta) providing salon services for local clients.