FCCC Students Attend National FFA Convention & Expo

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERNATIONAL CONVENTION … A group of eight students from the Four County Career Center’s FFA Chapter attended the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis under the theme “Evolve.” Throughout the convention, these FFA members engaged in various leadership and team building workshops and had the opportunity to explore the college and career expo. This expo provided insights into numerous agricultural career options and postsecondary training and education opportunities. Those attending from the Career Center include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Jay Dockery (Edgerton) Agricultural/Diesel Mechanics; Keara Lantz (Defiance) Veterinarian Assistant; Leah Delgado (Pettisville) Powersports; Ben Boger (Pettisville) Powersports; Jordan Rodriguez (Archbold) Agricultural/Diesel Mechanics; Mason Good (Evergreen) Agricultural/Diesel Mechanics; Olivia Joyner (Hicksville) Veterinarian Assistant; and Mikhaela Long (Napoleon) Veterinarian Assistant. Stephanie Pippin, Veterinarian Assistant instructor and Jason Elston, Agricultural/Diesel Mechanics instructor accompanied the students.