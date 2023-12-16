Close Menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
The Village Reporter
News

FCCC Students Raise Funds For Relay For Life

No Comments1 Min Read
PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
CONTRIBUTING TO A WORTHY CAUSE … The National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) students at Four County Career Center took the lead in a successful fund raising campaign, generating $2,451 in support of Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. Engaging both students and staff, the initiative featured events such as jeans day, game day, a wishing well activity, Ms. Relay competition, and a basket auction. The collective efforts aimed to raise funds and contribute to this worthy cause. Shown with the check are NTHS members (LEFT TO RIGHT) Kalista Zapata (Napoleon) Early Childhood Education; Janelle Degraffenreid (Stryker) Health Careers; Brandon Silcott (Defiance) Fire & Rescue; and Jenae Kinsman (Archbold) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics. NTHS Advisors are Matt Zwyer and Taryn Thomas, English instructors.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply