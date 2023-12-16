Danny Miller, Sr. (1951 – 2023)

(Worked For Bryan Truck Line)

Veteran

Danny Lee Miller Sr., 72, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Parkview Montpelier Hospital.

He was born Dec. 12, 1951, in Auburn, Indiana, to Elmer and Ruth (Fry) Miller. Danny was a graduate of Eastside High School in Butler, Indiana. He then joined the United States Army where he served during the Vietnam War.

Danny worked for several years at Evans Equipment in Butler, Indiana, and then he went to work for Bryan Truck Line in Bryan, Ohio.

Danny enjoyed socializing with friends and family, and he seemed to never meet a stranger. He was a member of the American Legion Post 223 in Hicksville, Ohio, and served as commander for several years.

He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 566 in Auburn, Indiana, and the Eagles Lodge of Bryan, Ohio.

Surviving are four children, Danny Lee Miller Jr. of Auburn, Indiana, Chris (Leah) Miller of Grabill, Indiana, Marie (Andrew) Friedman of Melbourne, Florida and Jennifer (Justin) Haus of Indianapolis, Indiana; three stepchildren, Brian (Dawne) Musser of Bryan, Ohio, Brent (Peggy) Musser of Montpelier, Ohio, and Kathy (Steve) Lamberson of Montpelier, Ohio; five grandchildren, Cheyenne (Nick) Johnston, Christopher (Lindsy) Miller, Tianna (Jose) Friedman, Brady (Brittany) Friedman and Dakota Friedman; 10 stepgrandchildren, Natasha Musser, Austin Musser, Cole Gerdeman, Mitchell Gerdeman, Nicole McDaniel, Allyson Contreras, Peyton Lamberson, Tabitha Musser, Kennedy Lamberson and Canon Lamberson; five great-grandchildren; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; three siblings, Audrey Ryder of Carson City, Nevada, Gerald Miller of New Castle, Delaware, and Clara Conine of Hicksville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; life partner, Beverly Laughlin; and five siblings, Merle Miller, Kenny Miller, Donelda Miller, Bernard Miller and Walt Miller.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.

Military honors will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, after visitation at the funeral home by the United States Army and American Legion Post 97 of Auburn.

Memorial may be directed to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, Illinois 60539. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.