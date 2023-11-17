FCCLA Chapter Officers For 2023-2024 At Four County Career Center

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFCCLA … Executive Officers of the over 100 member Four County Career Center Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Danae Booth (Bryan) Interior Design; Jadea-lyn Blair (Hicksville) Early Childhood Education; Leigha Pirrwitz (Delta) Guest Services & Skills; Brooklyn Nichols (Bryan) Culinary Arts Management. (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Kaylyn Bergstedt (Napoleon) Interior Design; Carli Keeran (Napoleon) Early Childhood Education; and Mya Bauer (Bryan) Chef Training. Among the chapter projects this year are fund raising and assisting with local community projects, sponsored student assemblies, and participation in regional, state, and national FCCLA leadership and skill competitions. Membership in the organization is limited to family and consumer science students. FCCLA Advisors include Kelli Alspaugh, Family & Consumer Science Instructor; Susan Myers, Early Childhood Education instructor; Lisa Hall, Interior Design instructor, Peter Herold, Chef Training & Culinary Arts Management instructor; and Joyce Golz, Guest Services & Skills instructor.