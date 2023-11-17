Reda Stiebler (1934 – 2023)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

Reda M. Stiebler, 89, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away November 14, 2023 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Reda retired early from Fulton Industries to care for her ailing father-in-law.

Reda was born on September 10, 1934, to the late Elvin and Helen (Johnson) Shaw in Toledo, Ohio. On June 16, 1951, Reda married her husband John R. Stull, and he preceded her in death in 1977.

On June 13, 1981, Reda married Fredrick Stiebler of Toledo, Ohio. Fred also preceded her in death in 2008. Reda loved caring for her family, reading, visiting with friends and watching game shows.

Surviving Reda is her brother Larry Shaw of Holland, Ohio; son John D. Stull of Wauseon, Ohio; daughters Diana (Stull) Buehrer (Trig Simon) of Delta, Ohio and Debra Stull of Ottawa Hills, Ohio; step-children, Fredrick Stiebler of Delta, Ohio and Gary Stiebler of Perrysburg, Ohio; grandchildren Connie Riebesehl of Delta, Ohio, Kerry (Ken) Blankenship of Wauseon, Ohio, Billy (Angie) Buehrer of Bryan, Ohio, Steven (Michelle) Mull of Whitehouse, Ohio, Amelhia Stull of Toledo, Ohio, Kaleena Harpster of Perrysburg, Ohio. Reda has 8 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband John R. Stull; husband Fredrick Stiebler; son George Stull; parents Elvin and Helen; brothers Richard Shaw and Robert Shaw.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their kind and compassionate care during Reda’s transition to Heaven.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Reda will be buried at Winameg Cemetery, Winameg Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Stiebler family. The obituary for Reda was lovingly prepared by her family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Reda M Stiebler, please visit our floral store.